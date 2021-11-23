Report: Chelsea's Mason Mount Valuation Revealed Amid Rumours of Feeling Under Appreciated

The amount that Chelsea value midfielder Mason Mount at has been revealed amid rumours that he could leave the club.

The 22-year-old has proven to be a key player for the Blues in the last seasons, initially making his debut under Frank Lampard.

But, with rumours that he feels under appreciated at Stamford Bridge, Mount's value has been revealed, as per Football Insider.

The report states that Mount is valued at £70 million by the club.

However, as the midfielder is one of the first names on the teamsheet at Chelsea, it would be unlikely that the club let him leave.

It was previously reported that Mount is close to agreeing a new deal at the club, where he came through the academy at Cobham to establish himself as a key player in the first team.

His current deal doesn't expire until 2024, but the club are keen to secure his services for longer amid interest from other sides.

Both parties are said to be 'positive' regarding the negotiations, meaning that he could soon declare his future to Stamford Bridge.

However, if the club were to listen to offers for him, it is believed that anything short of £70 million will be laughed off.

