Chelsea planned to go to the United States this summer for pre-season, but those plans are now in doubt following the UK Government's decision to sanction owner Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

On Thursday morning, it was confirmed that the 55-year-old Russian oligarch would have his assets frozen, affecting the finances at Chelsea and ensuring the Blues couldn't bring revenue in and out of the Club.

Merchandise sales were banned, as were the sale of further matchday tickets, while no investment can be made into the Club from Abramovich.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Club was put up for sale from March 2, but now under the special license handed to Chelsea which allows them to continue playing and paying their players and staff, they are unable to sell to a new party unless they are granted a new license from the Government.

It has plunged the Club into uncertainty over their short and long-term future, with sponsors also pulling out - Three have temporarily suspended their sponsorship - while many others are considering and reviewing their agreements, including Nike, Hyundai and Parimatch.

Trivago have offered their full support to Chelsea ahead of the transition to new ownership.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea's current license runs until May 31, and the Club have been told they need to agree a sale before that date otherwise risk the future of the Club.

Plans for pre-season this summer were well underway. Thomas Tuchel's side were expected to head to the United States to face Arsenal and an unnamed club in either Las Vegas or Orlando, however that is now in jeopardy, according to Goal.

As a result of the spending cap on travel costs, and what position the club will be in come the summer, 'an issue for scheduling the planned games overseas in the summer with huge levels of organisation and cost needed to stage the fixture'.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea wanted to monetise the arrival of Christian Pulisic, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019, due to not being able to visit the States as a result of Covid.

Now their plans could be put on hold once again. If a takeover happens sooner rather than later, a trip across the Atlantic could still be likely. But as time passes and the situation becomes more unclear and uncertain, doubts will only grow over their pre-season plans.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube