Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Leaves Agency Following 'Disappointing Career Advice & Management'

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has left agency P&P following their 'disappointing career advice and management', according to reports.

The 29-year-old returned to Chelsea last summer for a club-record transfer fee of £97.5 million following a successful two-year stint at Inter Milan.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Since returning to west London, the Belgian talisman has failed to hit the ground running, having disappointed fans with some of his performances as well as involving himself in controversial interviews that have left fans on the fence about his future.

As per CaughtOffside's Twitter account, Lukaku has left his representation agency P&P after having felt disappointed with their career advice.

He is also unhappy with the management of agent Federico Pastorello and instead is now being represented by a lawyer who is set to meet with Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta next week.

Lukaku has long been linked with a return to Serie A after doing a controversial interview earlier in the season that made it sound as if he wanted a return.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Since then, he has struggled to win back Blues fans, having been replaced as starting striker for much of the season by youngster Kai Havertz.

With just 15 goals from 44 appearances in all competitions, Lukaku's record doesn't come close to his 30 goals in the same number of games last season in Italy.

Despite having been purchased last season for an astronomical fee, Lukaku has been linked with a move away from the club as Thomas Tuchel may look to offload some forward players, but his future is yet to be decided.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube