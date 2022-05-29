Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Leaves Agency Following 'Disappointing Career Advice & Management'

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has left agency P&P following their 'disappointing career advice and management', according to reports.

The 29-year-old returned to Chelsea last summer for a club-record transfer fee of £97.5 million following a successful two-year stint at Inter Milan.

imago1012115302h

Since returning to west London, the Belgian talisman has failed to hit the ground running, having disappointed fans with some of his performances as well as involving himself in controversial interviews that have left fans on the fence about his future.

As per CaughtOffside's Twitter account, Lukaku has left his representation agency P&P after having felt disappointed with their career advice.

He is also unhappy with the management of agent Federico Pastorello and instead is now being represented by a lawyer who is set to meet with Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta next week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lukaku has long been linked with a return to Serie A after doing a controversial interview earlier in the season that made it sound as if he wanted a return.

imago1012109444h

Since then, he has struggled to win back Blues fans, having been replaced as starting striker for much of the season by youngster Kai Havertz.

With just 15 goals from 44 appearances in all competitions, Lukaku's record doesn't come close to his 30 goals in the same number of games last season in Italy.

Despite having been purchased last season for an astronomical fee, Lukaku has been linked with a move away from the club as Thomas Tuchel may look to offload some forward players, but his future is yet to be decided.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009691594h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Schedule Jules Kounde Meeting in Bid to Quickly Finalise £50M Transfer

By Jago Hemming45 minutes ago
imago1012248420h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Allow Jorginho to Leave During the Summer

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1012086694h
News

Levi Colwill Sends Thomas Tuchel Message Over Chelsea Future

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1012336453h
News

Thibaut Courtois Makes Chelsea Admission After UCL Triumph With Real Madrid

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011384081h
News

Thomas Tuchel's N'Golo Kante Admission Indicates Chelsea's Stance Over Club Future

By Jago Hemming18 hours ago
imago1012187007h (1)
News

Mason Mount Delivers Verdict on Future Chelsea Owners Todd Boehly & Clearlake Capital

By Jago Hemming18 hours ago
imago1012248226h
News

Roman Abramovich Sends Best Wishes to Todd Boehly Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago
imago1011276041h
News

Chelsea's Mason Mount Makes Honest Admission Ahead of Champions League Final

By Jago Hemming21 hours ago