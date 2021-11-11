Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea's Ross Barkley Believes He Can Get England Call-Up

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley still believes he is in contention for an England call-up from Gareth Southgate.

    The Blues midfielder spent last season out on loan at Aston Villa where he played 24 games, scoring just three goals.

    This season, he has been drafted back into the Chelsea squad, making various appearances as a substitute, but lacks the abilities to make it as a starter at the club.

    As per TEAMtalk, Barkley still believes in himself that he has the quality to force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

    Barkley made a name for himself at an early age, first breaking into the England squad back in 2013.

    Since then, he has been in and out of the squad, making a total of 33 appearances. However, the 27-year-old hasn't featured for his country since 2019.

    With England's World Cup Qualifiers for next year underway, Barkley believes he has a point to prove and that he can make it back into Southgate's squad, despite the heavy talent they already possess.

    With the likes of Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish all fighting for positions in the squad together already, Barkley will have a task on his hands to break through.

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has pleaded Barkley to seize the opportunity to earn himself a starting position in his side's team.

    "It depends on himself, first of all, and it is ongoing," Tuchel told the press"If he stays positive and hard-working and at the same time I am happy if he is not fully happy. I am happy if he is not satisfied with what he has.

