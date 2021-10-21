Report: Chelsea's Stance in Antonio Rudiger's Contract Demands Revealed

The terms Chelsea are currently prepared to offer Antonio Rudiger during contract talks are still a way off the German's demands, according to reports.

Rudiger, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and he is set to depart Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

Talks have progressed in recent weeks and as time passes the more likely it is that the centre-back will leave the club.

He is attracting interest from a whole host of top European sides. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with monitoring his situation in west London.

SIPA USA

As per ESPN, clubs are 'growing increasingly confident' over signing Rudiger as the contract standoff continues.

Rudiger is free to talk to foreign clubs from January 1 and Chelsea are running out of time to strike an agreement.

It has now been revealed that Chelsea are currently only prepared to offer Rudiger no more than £150,000-a-week. He wants around £50,000-a-week more.

SIPA USA

Rudiger was quizzed about his future while on international duty with Germany, but remained firm on his stance that he is happy at Chelsea.

"I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

While Tuchel is also hoping Chelsea can sort out Rudiger's future and won't get involved in talks.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," he said in September. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

The longer the standoff goes on, the more likely it is for the Chelsea boss to intervene personally if he wants the German to remain a Blue next summer.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube