Report: Chelsea's Stance on 'Very Good' Antonio Rudiger Offer Revealed

Chelsea believe that they have offered defender Antonio Rudiger a 'very good' deal to remain at the club, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season and he has been heavily linked with a move abroad.

As per the Athletic, a source has said that Chelsea feel they have made Rudiger a 'very good offer'.

The report continues to state that neither party are willing to change their stance as Rudiger demands an increased offer whilst Chelsea 'have no plans to increase it'.

Real Madrid have been linked with the German, while other reports state PSG, Juventus, Tottenham and Manchester City are interested and have been in talks.

Rudiger was quizzed about his future while on international duty with Germany, but remained firm on his stance that he is happy at Chelsea.

"I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

While Thomas Tuchel is also hoping Chelsea can sort out Rudiger's future and won't get involved in talks.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," he said in September. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube