Report: Chelsea's Tino Anjorin Set for Huddersfield Town Loan Move

Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin is set to join Huddersfield Town on loan for the remainder of the season, according to reports.

The 20-year-old returned from a loan move at Lokomotiv Moscow and is set to leave the club on loan.

As per Adam Newson, Anjorin will spend the rest of the season on loan in the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

imago0049551420h

He will join fellow Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill at the Terriers as they look to push for a play-off finish this season.

Anjorin spent the first half of the season on loan in Russia at Lokomotiv Moscow, a deal which included a £17 million option to buy in January, but he was forced to return to England after suffering a broken metatarsal in training back in November.

Read More

After Ralf Rangnick's departure, a decision was made for Anjorin not to return to Russia once he recovers from his injury.

Instead, he will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Huddersfield before returning to Chelsea in the summer.

imago1006992800h

The report continues to state that Anjorin will be of interest to Southampton come June, as the Saints will look to sign him on a permanent deal from the Blues.

 Hasenhuttl recently sent a strong message to Chelsea and Manchester City over their young stars' future, calling Southampton the perfect place for players to develop.

"Young players that can't make it at Chelsea or Man City are welcome here. We will give them the platform and want to create new stars."

