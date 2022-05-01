Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea's Uncertain Future Could Spell Potential Mason Mount Departure

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has attracted plenty of interest across Europe this season and Chelsea's uncertain future could see him make an exit, according to reports.

The 23-year-old broke into the Blues' first team squad back in 2019 under then manager Frank Lampard and has since gone on to become one of the squad's most important players.

imago1011705551h

As per the Athletic, Mason Mount, alongside Reece James, have both received interest from a number of clubs around Europe.

The report states that three of the biggest clubs in England, plus others from abroad, are already putting plans in place to try to sign Mount. James has equally attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Mount still has two years left on his contract at the end of this season and is one of the lowest paid players at the club so far.

With Chelsea's current uncertain ownership situation, any top club could easily come and tempt the 23-year-old with a contract with higher wages.

imago1007478199h

Mount should however, be keen to see how his club's ownership situation plays out, considering how much love he has for his club.

Speaking earlier on in the season about his side's winning mentality, he said the following:

"We have that winning mentality in the group. Any game, any competition, we want to win. Cup or league, we give it everything. It's been a tough couple of weeks, but we are focused and ready to play."

imago1011702193h
