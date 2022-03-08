Skip to main content
Report: Chicago Cubs' Ricketts Family Considering Joining Investors in Chelsea Bid

The owners of the Chicago Cubs are considering the idea of joining a group of investors in a bid to purchase Chelsea Foootball Club, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per the Athletic, the Ricketts family, who own MLB side Chicago Cubs, are considering the process of partnering with investors to buy Chelsea.

Todd Ricketts

Todd Ricketts

It was previously reported that the Americans were considering making an offer for the club but now it looks like they are putting blocks in place, potentially joining a group of investors to make a bid.

The Raine Group, the bank trusted with the task to sell Chelsea, have a working relationship with the Ricketts family and knowledge of 'small circle investors' with the money to make a deal happen.

The family have been looking for a big-name football side to purchase in recent years, most notably pursuing the purchase of Serie A side AC Milan in 2018 despite falling short in their efforts.

Tom Ricketts

Tom Ricketts

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts is a football fan and keen for his family to expand their portfolio and make a bid for Chelsea.

Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly were increasingly confident of buying the club from the Russian, however have had a bid rejected, alerting other potential suitors to the availability of the club.

