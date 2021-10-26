Report: Christensen and Rudiger Both Want to Stay at Chelsea as Contract Breakthroughs Yet to be Reached

Chelsea defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are both keen to stay at the west London club, but no contract breakthrough has been reached as of yet, according to reports.

The two defenders are both out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season.



As per Nizaar Kinsella, both defenders want to stay in west London but Chelsea are yet to reach a breakthrough in terms of a contract renewal.

Christensen has not been in talks with his side since August, when he was offered a contract that would last four years.

Rudiger, on the other hand, wanted a significant salary increase that would see him paid in and around £200,000 a week, but Chelsea were only willing to pay him £150,000 a week.

Both players are reportedly keen to stay at the Champions League winning side however, with Rudiger stating that he 'feels good' at Stamford Bridge when quizzed over his future at the club.



"I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours.

"I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

Christensen, despite wanting to stay, reportedly feels undervalued at Chelsea, as his contract offer would see him remain one of the lowest earners amongst the squad.

