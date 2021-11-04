Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Report: Christian Pulisic Called up for USMNT International Duty Following Chelsea Return

    Author:

    Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has been called up for the USMNT ahead of the November national break, according to reports.

    The American has only just returned from injury from September's break, where he suffered an ankle issue against Honduras.

    However, as per Roger Gonzalez from CBSSports, Pulisic has been called up for the November break.

    imago1007758972h

    Read More

    He wrote: "And yes, Pulisic is back for the USMNT."

    Pulisic missed last month's break with an injury, which Thomas Tuchel only expected to take ten days to recover from.

    However, it ended up taking a lot longer as Pulisic returned to action nearly two months later.

    The USMNT captain returned to action for Chelsea for the first time since October as he featured as a substitute against Malmo on Tuesday night.

    imago1007759043h

    Tuchel had previously planned for the American to make his return against Burnley, but was handed a boost as he travelled to Sweden and played.

    The Blues will be hoping that Pulisic can get some game time during the break and escape without picking up another injury as Chelsea look to challenge on all fronts this season and will want their star available.

    The 22-year-old will be hoping for a similar outcome as he said 'it's been too long' after returning to Chelsea action.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007752422h
    News

    Report: Christian Pulisic Called up for USMNT International Duty Following Chelsea Return

    13 seconds ago
    imago1007760623h
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Grateful' for Thomas Tuchel Opportunity at Chelsea

    8 minutes ago
    imago1007434315h
    News

    Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Burnley Clash

    38 minutes ago
    imago1007405147h
    News

    'My Task is to be Ready' - Marcus Bettinelli on Potential Chelsea Debut

    1 hour ago
    imago1007507413h
    News

    Official: Thomas Tuchel Nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month Award for October

    1 hour ago
    imago1007749131h
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Provides Fitness Update Following Impressive Malmo Performance

    2 hours ago
    imago1007405158h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Made Marcus Bettinelli 'Feel So Welcome' at Chelsea Following Summer Arrival

    2 hours ago
    imago1007432126h
    News

    Chelsea Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli Makes Jorginho & N'Golo Kante Admission

    3 hours ago