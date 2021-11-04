Report: Christian Pulisic Called up for USMNT International Duty Following Chelsea Return

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has been called up for the USMNT ahead of the November national break, according to reports.

The American has only just returned from injury from September's break, where he suffered an ankle issue against Honduras.

However, as per Roger Gonzalez from CBSSports, Pulisic has been called up for the November break.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

He wrote: "And yes, Pulisic is back for the USMNT."

Pulisic missed last month's break with an injury, which Thomas Tuchel only expected to take ten days to recover from.

However, it ended up taking a lot longer as Pulisic returned to action nearly two months later.

The USMNT captain returned to action for Chelsea for the first time since October as he featured as a substitute against Malmo on Tuesday night.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Tuchel had previously planned for the American to make his return against Burnley, but was handed a boost as he travelled to Sweden and played.

The Blues will be hoping that Pulisic can get some game time during the break and escape without picking up another injury as Chelsea look to challenge on all fronts this season and will want their star available.

The 22-year-old will be hoping for a similar outcome as he said 'it's been too long' after returning to Chelsea action.

More Chelsea Coverage



