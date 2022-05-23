Skip to main content

Report: Christian Pulisic Set for Chelsea Meeting to Discuss Future

Chelsea and USMNT forward Christian Pulisic will have a meeting with the club to discuss his future, even if he wishes to stay at the club, according to reports.

The American has had a mixed season, spending several weeks on the sideline at a time before being handed a run of matches.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Pulisic will meet with Chelsea to discuss his future.

imago1012038197h

This meeting will happen even if the American wishes to remain at Stamford Bridge.

It has previously been reported that Pulisic could be one of the attacking players to depart this summer as Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner could also head for exits.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel previously opened up on Pulisic's struggles this season stating: "Puli struggled a little since international break where he had incredible amount of journey and timezones.

imago1012109385h

"I felt he struggled a little bit energy wise on and off the pitch, it's sometimes like this."

With the World Cup coming up at the back end of the year, Pulisic will be looking for more regular minutes and this could see him depart the club as he looks to meet with Chelsea.

Todd Boehly's consortium are set to be officially unveiled as the new owners of the club as they will sit down with several players to discuss their futures.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the winger as he awaits talks with the new ownership.

