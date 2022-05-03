Skip to main content

Report: Christian Pulisic Unhappy With Lack of Minutes at Chelsea

Chelsea and USMNT forward Christian Pulisic is reportedly unhappy with his lack of game time at Chelsea this season.

The American has only played 1,862 minutes this season as he has made 34 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side.

As per Jacob Steinberg, Pulisic is unhappy with his lack of minutes as we approach the end of the season.

imago1011718135h

The report discussed Chelsea's attacking options under new ownership, revealing that Pulisic is unhappy about his lack of playing time and this could put a doubt over his future in London.

The forward bagged a late winner for the Blues off the bench against West Ham United recently but has not seen an increase in starts despite Tuchel admitting he was happy for the player, who he also coached at Borussia Dortmund.

"I am happy for him," the head coach said. "I told him he had good impact. Romelu was involved with the penalty. Hakim was dangerous and Puli got the goal. He lacked confidence in recent matches."

imago1011585922h

"Puli struggled a little since international break where he had incredible amount of journey and timezones,"

"I felt he struggled a little bit energy wise on and off the pitch, it's sometimes like this.

"We tried to bring him back with full confidence from the bench and I am very happy he was able to have this big impact."

With the World Cup at the end of the year, Pulisic will be hoping to get some more regular game time, either at Chelsea or elsewhere.

imago1011255349h
