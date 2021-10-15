    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Christian Pulisic Doubtful for Chelsea's Clash Against Brentford

    Author:

    Christian Pulisic is unlikely to be available for selection to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

    The 23-year-old has been out since the beginning of September with an ankle injury sustained on international duty with the USMNT. 

    It was hoped he would only be out for days days however it has extended to well over a month on the sidelines for the Chelsea winger. 

    sipa_34576825 (6)

    Games have passed, another international break has passed, and Pulisic still remains unfit. He wasn't involved in training on Thursday ahead of Saturday's encounter against the Bees which sees him unlikely to face Thomas Frank's side, as per Adam Newson.

    It will add to Thomas Tuchel's frustrations, although N'Golo Kante (Covid-19) and Reece James (ankle) have now both returned to full training following time out.

    sipa_34949546 (2)

    Antonio Rudiger is facing a race against time to be fit for the west London derby. He picked up a back injury on Germany duty and missed Thursday's training session at Cobham. 

    He is hoped to return for Friday's session, but his availability for the weekend remains unclear, with Thiago Silva expected to miss out due to returning late from international involvement with Brazil. 

    Tuchel will provide full team news when he speaks to the media on Friday afternoon in his pre-match press conference. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (33)
    News

    Report: Christian Pulisic Doubtful for Chelsea's Clash Against Brentford

    42 seconds ago
    sipa_32562045
    Transfer News

    Olivier Giroud Reveals That He Rejected Tottenham Transfer Approach During Chelsea Spell

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35323871 (1)
    News

    Revealed: A Supercomputer Predicts Chelsea to be Crowned Premier League Champions

    3 hours ago
    sipa_34516303
    News

    Chelsea 'Did Not Enjoy' Ending Liverpool's Title Hopes in 2014 Says Demba Ba

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35504438
    Transfer News

    Report: Liverpool & Bayern Munich Had Bids Rejected for Chelsea Target Federico Chiesa in the Summer

    11 hours ago
    sipa_34811008
    News

    Petr Cech Reveals He 'Did Everything' to Play for Chelsea Following Fractured Skull Injury

    12 hours ago
    pjimage (40)
    News

    Demba Ba Reveals Shock Decision as He 'Made Up' Reason to 'Fight' With Jose Mourinho During Chelsea Stint

    12 hours ago
    sipa_35324216
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid & Barcelona Set to Auction for Antonio Rudiger Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

    13 hours ago