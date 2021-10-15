Report: Christian Pulisic Doubtful for Chelsea's Clash Against Brentford

Christian Pulisic is unlikely to be available for selection to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old has been out since the beginning of September with an ankle injury sustained on international duty with the USMNT.

It was hoped he would only be out for days days however it has extended to well over a month on the sidelines for the Chelsea winger.

Games have passed, another international break has passed, and Pulisic still remains unfit. He wasn't involved in training on Thursday ahead of Saturday's encounter against the Bees which sees him unlikely to face Thomas Frank's side, as per Adam Newson.

It will add to Thomas Tuchel's frustrations, although N'Golo Kante (Covid-19) and Reece James (ankle) have now both returned to full training following time out.

Antonio Rudiger is facing a race against time to be fit for the west London derby. He picked up a back injury on Germany duty and missed Thursday's training session at Cobham.

He is hoped to return for Friday's session, but his availability for the weekend remains unclear, with Thiago Silva expected to miss out due to returning late from international involvement with Brazil.

Tuchel will provide full team news when he speaks to the media on Friday afternoon in his pre-match press conference.

