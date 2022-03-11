Report: Christian Pulisic's Role in Chelsea's Planned Pre-Season US Tour Revealed

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic's role in his side's planned pre-season US tour has been revealed.

The Blues have been planning their upcoming pre-season tour over the summer months recently but since news has hit the world that club owner Roman Abramovich was being sanctioned by the UK government.

As a result of the sanctioning, all of Abramovich's assets, including Chelsea F.C., will be frozen, meaning all financial endeavours have come to a halt.

As reported by Goal.com, the Blues are keen to monetise their signing of Pulisic, who they have not been able to travel to the United States with yet, despite signing him back in 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic stopped the Blues from being able to take their no. 10 to his native country on a pre-season trip last season.

Goal goes on to report that Arsenal are also looking to take part in a US pre-season tour in the summer, meaning a London derby could be on the cards.

However, due to the Roman Abramovich sanctioning, Chelsea's current financial abilities are limited, meaning they can only spend £20,000 per match for travel, hotels and other costs.

This figure is low for a top-side Premier League club.

When asked in his press conference ahead of his side's clash with Newcastle United on Sunday, Tuchel revealed it's too early to discuss the future of the club for now.

"It’s maybe way too early to talk about it. I don’t know exactly the rules about the current situation and I think, as the statement said from the club, there are negotiations and talks going on about the licence. So let’s see what’s coming."

