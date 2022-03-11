Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Christian Pulisic's Role in Chelsea's Planned Pre-Season US Tour Revealed

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic's role in his side's planned pre-season US tour has been revealed.

The Blues have been planning their upcoming pre-season tour over the summer months recently but since news has hit the world that club owner Roman Abramovich was being sanctioned by the UK government.

As a result of the sanctioning, all of Abramovich's assets, including Chelsea F.C., will be frozen, meaning all financial endeavours have come to a halt.

imago1010378954h (1)

As reported by Goal.com, the Blues are keen to monetise their signing of Pulisic, who they have not been able to travel to the United States with yet, despite signing him back in 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic stopped the Blues from being able to take their no. 10 to his native country on a pre-season trip last season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Goal goes on to report that Arsenal are also looking to take part in a US pre-season tour in the summer, meaning a London derby could be on the cards.

However, due to the Roman Abramovich sanctioning, Chelsea's current financial abilities are limited, meaning they can only spend £20,000 per match for travel, hotels and other costs.

imago1008930426h (1)

This figure is low for a top-side Premier League club.

When asked in his press conference ahead of his side's clash with Newcastle United on Sunday, Tuchel revealed it's too early to discuss the future of the club for now.

"It’s maybe way too early to talk about it. I don’t know exactly the rules about the current situation and I think, as the statement said from the club, there are negotiations and talks going on about the licence. So let’s see what’s coming."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010482573h
News

Government Give Green Light for Chelsea Sale to Resume as Takeover Could Be Agreed in 4-6 Weeks

By Nick Emms18 minutes ago
imago1010212446h
News

Jurgen Klopp Sympathises With Chelsea Staff Following Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1010479509h
News

Raine Group to Provide Update to Chelsea Bidders Over Weekend Following Roman Abramovich Sanciton

By Nick Emms54 minutes ago
imago1007659440h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict on Newcastle United Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010487914h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Thomas Tuchel’s Response to Blues Uncertainty Proves Chelsea Made Perfect Managerial Choice

By Chadley Nagel1 hour ago
imago1010482573h (1)
News

Zapp Pause Marketing Activities With Chelsea & Partnership Remains Under Review Following Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010489508h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Will Remain a Competitive Club Despite News of Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010296491h
News

Chelsea Fearful Club Cannot Complete Season Under Current Licence Terms Following Abramovich Sanction

By Nick Emms2 hours ago