Report: Christoph Freund Set To Be Next Chelsea Sporting Director

It appears that Todd Boehly will get his man for the position of sporting director at Chelsea. Reports emerged earlier this week regarding the American's admiration for Christoph Freund at RB Salzburg and now seems set to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Ben Jacobs discussed this development early Sunday morning, saying that Freund is set to sign a contract as Chelsea's new sporting director imminently. He has already verbally agreed to accept the role, leaving just the formalities to be completed.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Talks between the two began in August when the Blues enquired about Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko. Owner Todd Boehly was particularly impressed by the multi-club model at the Red Bull setup and Freund's extensive utilization of data.

The Austrian has already met with new Chelsea boss Graham Potter and one can now assume this meeting went well, based on how far along Fruend's move to west London seems to be.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Salzburg are aware of Chelsea's interest in their sporting director and they have given him their blessing to discuss this opportunity with the Premier League club.

Look for this move to develop quickly, as Boehly and company will want to have this role filled before the January transfer window.

Read More Chelsea Stories