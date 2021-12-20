Report: Concern for Chelsea Over N'Golo Kante Who Was Forced Into Fixture Against Wolves

There is some surrounding concern around Chelsea that N'Golo Kante may have done himself some harm in his side's fixture against Wolves on Sunday afternoon after having no choice but to play, according to reports.

Due to a small Covid-19 breakout around the Chelsea squad, the Blues were forced to play with limited numbers in the 0-0 draw with Wolves on Sunday.

With Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi all out due to Covid-19, Kante was forced to step up despite having recently recovered from injury.

As reported by Tariq Panja, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, after being forced into playing because of a number of positive Covid-19 cases, might have done himself some harm during the game.

The French midfielder had only just returned to training that week following an injury in his side's 4-0 win over Juventus that saw him miss around a month of action.

Thomas Tuchel was at a loss in the game, as Jorginho had tested both positive and negative for Covid-19 and was therefore left out of the squad as a precaution.

"We had a strong recommendation to play 45 (minutes) which we simply ignored and let him on the pitch because, come on, we have seven players out with Covid, injured players out," said Tuchel post-match.

"It was not the moment to take one of the world's best midfielders out of the game because he's tired. We left him, he makes a difference all the time."

Mateo Kovacic, who had recently recovered from Covid-19, was back in the squad and played in the second half, coming on to replace Hakim Ziyech.

Tuchel deemed it 'unfair' to start both Kante and Kovacic given both of their absences in recent weeks.

Chelsea's next fixture is due to be against Brentford on Wednesday evening, although whether or not the game will take place will be confirmed in the coming days.

