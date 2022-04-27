Report: Concern Inside Chelsea Dressing Room Over Thomas Tuchel's Future Amid Takeover Uncertainty

There is a feeling in the Chelsea dressing room that Thomas Tuchel's future could be in doubt during the takeover uncertainty surrounding the club.

The final stages of the sale process for Chelsea is concluding as Raine Group have declined any 'significant delays' in the process.

According to the Times, there is a feeling that the fact that Chelsea cannot renew contracts of their stars during the sale process could 'plunge' Tuchel's future into doubt.

This comes after Tuchel revealed after their 1-0 win against West Ham that Antonio Rudiger would be departing Stamford Bridge, whilst Andreas Christensen is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Chelsea have been unable to offer contracts to their players during the sale process, with Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the United Kingdom and European Union.

The report states that Rudiger and Christensen are both headed for Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona set to be their next destinations whilst Cesar Azpilicueta could follow after he has the chance to hold discussions with the new owners.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are also both out of contract in 2023, with Tuchel keen to resolve their futures this summer.

However, despite the dressing room concern, Tuchel has since confirmed that he will remain committed to the club.

He said: "No matter how the situation will be solved and when it will be solved (with Antonio Rudiger and in transfer window). No matter how active we can be in the transfer market, can we react in which frame?

"At the end we will dig in and try to squeeze out everything from our squad. Hopefully. I know myself, I will fall in love with the squad I have then and push myself to the limit.

"Next season life will go in whether we like it or not. From pre-season next season we will give our very best and I will be fully involved with all my heart and knowledge."

