The Ricketts family are confident they will make it onto Raine's shortlist to move to the next stage of the Chelsea takeover process, according to reports.

The Chicago Cubs owners lodged their bid to Raine before Friday's 9pm (UK) deadline, but they face fierce competition. It has seen many of their competitions improve their offers, however the Ricketts are holding firm.

As per Simon Johnson of the Athletic, the Ricketts family have not increased their original bid, and they remain 'confident' about the offer they have submitted to the American merchant bank who are overseeing the sale.

They have made a bid of around £2.3 billion for Chelsea, according to the latest reports, and are backed by Ken Griffin, the CEO of American multinational hedge fund Citadel.

The Ricketts family have come under heavy scrutiny for comments in the past regarding race and religion, as well as their relationship with the Raine Group having created a company in 2020 that were in the search of $247 million 'for a technology-media-telecom acquisition'.

This could cause potential accusations to be made for conflict of interest during the takeover process.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust released a statement stating that they will 'continue to reaffirm that any new owner must share the inclusive views of Chelsea FC and our diverse support base'.

A decision is expected from Raine imminently as they whittle down the bids to a shortlist of three of four names to proceed to the next stage of the process.

This could see Raine take its preferred bidder to the Government for approval by the end of the week if the process moves smoothly over the next 48 hours.

Tom Ricketts spoke to Greg Hands, the local MP for Chelsea and Fulham, on Monday and confirmed he would visit London to speak with the Chelsea Supporters' Trust and Chelsea Pitch Owners.

However, Raine has yet to notify any bidders of their decision over whether or not bids have been successful. Until then, it's a waiting game, but the Ricketts are confident of being in the final three or four.

