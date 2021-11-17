Report: Conor Gallagher Has 'Reservations & Fears' Over Chelsea Future Despite Impressive Crystal Palace Form

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher remains concerned over his long-term future at the club, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was sent out on loan to Crystal Palace for regular top-flight football in the summer and, so far, has delivered exceptionally.

In 11 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles, Gallagher has played a pivotal role under Patrick Vieira racking up four goals and two assists during that period.

Gallagher's performances earned him a senior call-up to the England side for their World Cup qualifier against San Marino. He came on and made his debut, playing 45 minutes in Italy on Monday night.

He will now go back to Palace but his long-term future is hoped to be at Chelsea, in west London. But as per Eurosport, the England international has 'reservations about whether he will truly get a crack' in west London next year.

Chelsea have assured Gallagher that he will but it's claimed he still fears the Blues will strengthen in the transfer market, weakening his chances of a breakthrough under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have heavy competition in midfield and attack. Gallagher will be up against the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and others for a place in the side.

Discussions will no doubt take place at the end of the season to view his next steps. But for now, Gallagher needs to focus on keeping his impressive form going at Selhurst Park.

