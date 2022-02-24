Skip to main content
Report: Conor Gallagher to be Introduced Into Chelsea First Team Next Season

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is set to be introduced into the first team next season, according to reports. 

The Blues man is currently on loan at fellow Premier League and London side Crystal Palace, where he has thoroughly impressed throughout the campaign. 

Such performances could therefore see him be a part of the Chelsea first team when he returns from his spell at Selhurst Park. 

imago1010099665h

According to football.london, the 22-year-old is is expected to be slowly introduced into the first team at Stamford Bridge next season.

He will be joining the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in the Blues midfield, competing for a spot against some of the best in the game.

Read More

The report also suggests that he will be joined by a new signing, with former Chelsea academy man and West Ham's Declan Rice being a name mentioned, as well as AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.

Gallagher has made 25 appearances for Palace so far this season, with an impressive eight goals and five assists in all competitions to his name, with one of his goals coming in their recent 4-1 win against Watford.

imago1009793569h

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel also recently revealed he is pleased that the midfielder is a Blues player given the progress he has made, as he said: "We are happy that he is our player, we are happy it is like this. Would it be the same if he had stayed? 

"Nobody knows, but it was a good decision because he clearly developed and we will take this decision late because there’s no need to take it today.

"The season is by far not over and he needs to finish the season with Crystal Palace in the best possible way and we will see what he wants, what we want, and then we will have a talk and decide. But I’m happy that he’s our player."

