Report: Conor McGregor's Management Company Preparing Bid for Chelsea

MMA star Conor McGregor's management company Paradigm Sports are working on a bid for Chelsea, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

And as per Sky News, McGregor's management company are now working on a bid for the club.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The report states that 'McGregor's management company Paradigm Sports, is working with McGregor Sports & Entertainment and Empowerment IP Capital, which is headed by the prominent sports financier Stephen Duval, on a bid for Chelsea'.

Another source states that McGregor's consortium was in discussions with another global asset management company in order to provide financial power for a bid, as he could not afford the asking price by himself.

Furthermore, the bid is expected to be 'far above' the £1.5 billion previously referenced by McGregor as he took to Twitter to reveal his interest.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

There have been several other names mentioned in regard to purchasing Chelsea from Abramovich.

The most recent name to be raised is Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak who has claimed to be in negotiations with Abramovich's lawyers to purchase the club.

Todd Boehly, who is working with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, has also had a £2.5 billion offer rejected to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been tasked with the sale of the club and bids will be accepted until March 15.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea.

