Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
100 games in charge of Chelsea FC, a 60% winning rate and a European treble, all weren't enough to convince the club's owners Clearlake Capital and its chairman Todd Boehly, that Thomas Tuchel was worth believing in.
As it turned out that a summer transfer window worth £250m wasn't a sign of backing from Boehly and co, but was them actually signaling the commencement of their new era.
The sacking comes as a shock to not only blue supporters but also to Tuchel himself, who even pleaded for a second chance when he got the fatal phone call on Wednesday morning.
But one of the latest reports on the reasoning behind the decision has alleged that it has been in the works for a while.
According to Italian journalist, Matteo Moretto, Tuchel and Boehly spent a summer in disagreement over which players they should be bringing in, with the most controversy coming from the German's refusal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.
Tuchel prioritised players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and completely ruled out the prospect of adding the Manchester United star to his squad.
He wasn't the only head coach to reject the Portuguese this past summer, as every club approached by Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, were quick to look the other way but it does appear that he will be the only one fired for it.
