Report: Daniel Levy Concerned Chelsea Sale Could Impact Future Sale of Tottenham

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is concerned about the potential sale of Chelsea Football Club in case it impacts the future sale of his north London side.

Ever since Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the west London side have been under question as to what the future holds.

This week, the deadline for takeover bids passed on Friday 18 March, and a new owner is set to be revealed as soon as possible, with the favourites narrowed down as early as next week.

As reported by the MailOnline, Daniel Levy is afarid that a quick, cut-price deal for Chelsea 'could reduce the value of Tottenham'.

The club has effectively been on the market under sale for years, but nobody has since come close to meeting the asking price, as the club's majority ownership belongs to ENIC Group.

The report goes on to state that two bidders for Chelsea, Jonathan Goldstein and Todd Boehly, have both failed in previous attempts to purchase Tottenham.

They have since joined forces in recent weeks as part of a consortium bid to takeover the European champions, Chelsea.

Levy is facing enough trouble on his own at the moment over his side's recent run of form.

Many fans are unhappy with the state of things under Antonio Conte, who joined the north London side earlier this season.

Since then, however, they have had a very up and down season, struggling to put together consistent positive results.

