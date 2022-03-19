Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Daniel Levy Concerned Chelsea Sale Could Impact Future Sale of Tottenham

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is concerned about the potential sale of Chelsea Football Club in case it impacts the future sale of his north London side.

Ever since Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the west London side have been under question as to what the future holds.

This week, the deadline for takeover bids passed on Friday 18 March, and a new owner is set to be revealed as soon as possible, with the favourites narrowed down as early as next week.

imago1007203284h

As reported by the MailOnline, Daniel Levy is afarid that a quick, cut-price deal for Chelsea 'could reduce the value of Tottenham'.

The club has effectively been on the market under sale for years, but nobody has since come close to meeting the asking price, as the club's majority ownership belongs to ENIC Group.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report goes on to state that two bidders for Chelsea, Jonathan Goldstein and Todd Boehly, have both failed in previous attempts to purchase Tottenham.

They have since joined forces in recent weeks as part of a consortium bid to takeover the European champions, Chelsea.

imago0152707351h

Levy is facing enough trouble on his own at the moment over his side's recent run of form.

Many fans are unhappy with the state of things under Antonio Conte, who joined the north London side earlier this season.

Since then, however, they have had a very up and down season, struggling to put together consistent positive results.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010567957h
News

Raine Outline Plans for Chelsea Takeover After March 18 Deadline Passes

By Matt Debono31 minutes ago
imago1010592639h
News

John Terry Wants to Protect Chelsea's 'History & Heritage' After Backing True Blues Consortium Takeover Bid

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010294460h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Next Chelsea Owner Will Have Their Focus Set on Trophies Over Money

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010677623h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga Absences in Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010722777h
News

'A Special Group of Players at a Special Club' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea After FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010724625h
News

Mason Mount Insists Chelsea Are 'Hungry for a Domestic Title' Following Recent Bad Luck at Wembley

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010724383h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hopes Chelsea Future Gets Resolved ASAP Amid Current Uncertainty

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010724383h
News

'It Was a Deserved Win' - Thomas Tuchel Offers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago