Report: Denis Zakaria Situation 'Fragile'

Brought in on loan late in the window as midfield cover, Denis Zakaria is still yet to make an appearance for Chelsea. According to Ben Jacobs, the relationship between the player and his temporary club is becoming 'fragile'.

On Tuesday, Jacobs claimed that there is a real chance the Blues decide to cut the midfielder's loan short in January and send him back to Juventus. Zakaria is said to be frustrated with his lack of game time to date, something he really cannot be faulted for.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Additionally, the 25-year-old is said to be 'disappointed' by the departure of Thomas Tuchel and is concerned that Chelsea will look to strengthen in the midfield in January, likely at his expense.

Zakaria and Potter have already discussed this situation and a more formal meeting is in place for later in the week to discuss it further. He initially opted for Stamford Bridge instead of other options as he thought he had a path to minutes, something that is not yet the case.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Potter has said there has not been a final decision on Zakaria's future and discussed his belief that an opportunity will present itself for the midfielder.

