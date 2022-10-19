Skip to main content
Report: Denis Zakaria Situation 'Fragile'

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Report: Denis Zakaria Situation 'Fragile'

There is reportedly unrest surrounding the situation of on-loan midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Brought in on loan late in the window as midfield cover, Denis Zakaria is still yet to make an appearance for Chelsea. According to Ben Jacobs, the relationship between the player and his temporary club is becoming 'fragile'. 

On Tuesday, Jacobs claimed that there is a real chance the Blues decide to cut the midfielder's loan short in January and send him back to Juventus. Zakaria is said to be frustrated with his lack of game time to date, something he really cannot be faulted for.

Denis Zakaria

Additionally, the 25-year-old is said to be 'disappointed' by the departure of Thomas Tuchel and is concerned that Chelsea will look to strengthen in the midfield in January, likely at his expense. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zakaria and Potter have already discussed this situation and a more formal meeting is in place for later in the week to discuss it further. He initially opted for Stamford Bridge instead of other options as he thought he had a path to minutes, something that is not yet the case.

Denis Zakaria

Potter has said there has not been a final decision on Zakaria's future and discussed his belief that an opportunity will present itself for the midfielder. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Denis Zakaria
News

'You Can Tell He Wants To Play' - Graham Potter On Denis Zakaria

By Stephen Smith
The Story Behind Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Debut - Dugout-1
News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek A World Cup Possibility

By Stephen Smith
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Begin Contract Discussions With Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
News

BREAKING: N'Golo Kante Expected To Miss Four Months After Hamstring Surgery

By Dylan McBennett
Bukayo Saka
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

By Dylan McBennett
Jonathan David
Transfer News

Report: Jonathan David Could Be Chelsea's Rafael Leao Alternative

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: No Meeting Took Place Between Hakim Ziyech And AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Kepa Arrizabalaga and Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Confirms Chelsea Team News Ahead Of Brentford Trip

By Melissa Edwards