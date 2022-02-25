Skip to main content
Report: Diogo Jota 'Winning Race' to Return for Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

Diogo Jota is 'winning his race' to be involved in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final squad against Chelsea on Sunday, according to reports.

The forward's goals against Arsenal in the semi-final helped to send Liverpool to the final.

As per Mail Sport, Jota could be deemed fit enough to face Thomas Tuchel's side at Wembley.

The Portugal international was feared to have suffered a significanty injury but has responded well to treatment and took part in Liverpool's outdoor session on Wednesday.

Therefore, the Reds are cautiously optimistic that he will be included in the squad but may not start.

To have any chance of starting, he must come through two training sessions without issue on Friday and Saturday.

However, Luis Diaz has been in fine form for the Reds and could be preferred.

Roberto Firmino will be unavailable for the clahs, having damaged his adductor muscle.

Chelsea will be hoping to have Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount back for the match as they all trained on Thursday, ahead of the clash.

It was previously reported that Chelsea were hoping James would return from his hamstring injury by the end of the week and it looks like everything is going according to plan.

Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech could also feature despite going off injured against LOSC Lille on Tuesday night.

Speaking on the injuries after the match, Tuchel said: "I don't know. I should have substituted Kova at half-time so we could have saved one more change. I did not speak to the doctor yet with Hakim, I hope it is not too much.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

