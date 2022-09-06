Skip to main content

Report: Edouard Mendy Rejects Initial Contract Offer From Chelsea

The Senegalese goalkeeper is currently tied to the club until 2025 but he wants a better deal if they expect him to extend his stay further.

Edouard Mendy signed for Chelsea at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, joining the new head coach Thomas Tuchel in their shared debut success in the Champions League.

Two seasons down and the keeper is regarded as one of the top stars in his position, leading his team for both club and country, after securing Senegal's first ever AFCON title alongside World Cup qualification in March. 

The Blues have already repaid players such as Reece James with a new contract following such an impressive career so far, and they're now hoping to do the same with Mendy. 

Edouard Mendy

Mendy with an acrobatic save. 

However, it seems negotiations have hit a wall after the player turned down Chelsea's initial contract proposal. 

According to Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, the number 16 was offered inferior terms to his back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who had negotiated a £190,000-a-week contract before Mendy arrived in 2018.  

In fact, the Senegalese is one of the lowest paid players in Tuchel's squad earning around £50,000 per week, despite appearing over 40 times across both of the seasons he has been a blue.  

Edouard Mendy vs Tottenham

Mendy dejected after draw against Tottenham. 

It is likely that the club will be able to negotiate a fair deal for Mendy, who is keen to stay in West London, but he'll first need a better offer than the keeper who plays half the matches at more than double the price. 

