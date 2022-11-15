Report: Edouard Mendy Will Try And Reclaim Chelsea No.1 Spot
Upon Graham Potter's arrival, Kepa was thrust into the starting position at the expense of Edouard Mendy, whose combination of shaky form and a knee injury saw him demoted to the Chelsea bench.
In Potter's first nine games as Blues boss, the team went unbeaten as Kepa showed world class form, producing some stunning performances and keeping five clean sheets.
However, Mendy returned between the sticks for the Arsenal game at the start of the month due to Kepa suffering an injury, as Chelsea were defeated by the Gunners. Mendy remained in goal for the next two matches against Man City and Newcastle but was beaten three times over the 180 minutes.
Sami Mokbel now reports that the Senegalese keeper still has hope that he convince Potter to make him the Chelsea No.1 again, despite fears that the manager will bring Kepa back in as the first choice stopper after the World Cup.
Mendy has two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, with a decision yet to be made on his long-term future at the club. Talks have taken place recently for a contract extension for the Senegalese, but no agreement has been reached.
