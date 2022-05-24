Skip to main content

Report: Emerson to be 'Welcomed Back' at Chelsea After Lyon Loan

Emerson is set to be 'welcomed back' at Chelsea in the summer after his loan spell at Lyon, according to reports. 

The Italian full-back spent last season on loan at the Ligue 1 side, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the French outfit. 

With Marcos Alonso set to leave the Blues in the summer transfer window, Emerson could be set to be a part of the senior squad next season.

90min are reporting that the 27-year-old will be 'welcomed back' at Chelsea this summer, and will be there to provide 'depth and competition' to Ben Chilwell.

There was speculation back in January that the Blues would recall the defender back from his loan spell in order to cover for Chilwell, who had suffered an ACL injury in November and was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

However the 25-year-old made his return to action for the side on Sunday when he came off the bench in the latter stages of the 2-1 win against Watford.

Emerson is also believed to be keen on a return and compete against Chilwell for a starting spot under Thomas Tuchel, who 'has received glowing reports' on the defender's season at Lyon.

It was reported at the beginning of the month that the Italian would return to Chelsea in the summer, although some clubs are still interested in signing him in the transfer window.

Juventus have been linked with the defender, with the Serie A giants looking to sign him in order to replace Alex Sandro should he leave.

