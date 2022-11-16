Report: Endrick On His Future Career Dreams

The Brazilian forward has become a sensation for his club side Palmeiras this season, scoring nine goals in 14 games across 600 minutes in Brazil.

The 16-year old has also scored five goals in four games for his country's Under-16 team and is now a top target for some of Europe's elite teams, most notably Real Madrid, PSG, and Chelsea.

It is widely known and well reported that the Blues have laid a lot of the groundwork to attract Endrick to Stamford Bridge, with Thiago Silva said to have shown the youngster's family around Cobham in the past month.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet TV Gazeta, Endrick emphasised his desire to play in Europe, wherever that may be.

"My dream is to play in Europe, but what I want is to be playing. At the moment, I'm focused on Palmeiras and I don't care where I'll be playing in the future."

Endrick won the Brazilian Serie A with Palmeiras on Sunday IMAGO / Fotoarena

The forward mentioned all of Europe's top five leagues as possible future destinations for himself, with the confidence that he could visualise playing in any of them once he turns 18.

"There's the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 ... I play video games a lot, I make a career out of playing. I watch all the leagues, I play in all the leagues, practically. I see myself playing in any league."

Endrick only turned 16 in July IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

With Endrick the hottest Brazilian prospect in football since Neymar burst onto the scene with Santos, the fight for his signature could be one of the most intense we have seen in recent years.

