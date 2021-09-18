Report: England Growing Resigned to Possibility of Losing Hudson-Odoi

England manager Gareth Southgate is beginning to come to terms with the possible exit of Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi from the England national team, according to reports.

Hudson-Odoi has dual nationality and under FIFA rules is eligible to play for either England or Ghana.

The 20-year-old holds the record of being the youngest ever player to make his debut in a competitive match for England at 18 years and 135 days.

Since November 2019 however, the England international has not featured for his country's first team once, leaving him increasingly concerned about where his future lies with the national side.

After bursting onto the scene as a promising youngster, Hudson-Odoi has only made three appearances for his country and is going 'disillusioned' with the association.

Now Southgate, as per the Mail, is 'growing resigned' to Hudson-Odoi changing international allegiance to Ghana.

England have also been heavily praised in recent years for their rapid growth thanks to a wealth of youngsters having an impact on their side including Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka etc.

Hudson-Odoi was called-up to play for the England Under 21 side in the European Championship qualifiers against Romania and Kosovo in August, but the youngster turned down the call-up in the hope of a possible switch of allegiance to Ghana.

The Chelsea star would be ineligible to play for Ghana however, until November 2022, three years after his last appearance in an England jersey.

This would however mean he would be able to represent the African nation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Hudson-Odoi has only featured in one Premier League game so far this season. As an unused substitute in Chelsea's first three matches, he ended up getting his first minutes against Aston Villa in the club's 3-0 home win.

Blues' manager Thomas Tuchel has voiced his opinion on the matter.

"Maybe he did not have enough minutes to be nominated for the first team," Tuchel said in August.

"I could see the upgrade in having some minutes and being in a leading role for the Under 21s, but he decided differently so he will deal with the consequences."

