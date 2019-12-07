Report: Everton 3-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea were beaten by Everton as Richarlison sent the Toffees on their way to all three points at Goodison Park.

Goals from Richarlison and a brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured Duncan Ferguson a win in his first game in caretaker charge of Everton.

Mateo Kovacic pulled it back for the Blues, but Frank Lampard's men slumped to another defeat in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard named an unchanged side which beat Aston Villa in the week.

But it was Everton who started the quickest, and they saw themselves ahead after five minutes in Merseyside.

Richarlison met a cross into the box from the right-hand side, and he headed the ball into to the left-hand corner, past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Plenty of possession for Chelsea failed to correlate to chances, with the Blues having their first shot on target after 35 minutes at Goodison Park.

Duncan Ferguson expressing his delight after a win on his first game in charge of Everton. Getty Images

Heading into the second-half, Frank Lampard made no changes, and Chelsea were punished almost immediately after the interval.

Calamitous defending from Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma saw the ball bounce around in the box, off of Zouma, and it fell to Dominic Calvert-Lewin who calmly slotted past Arrizabalaga to double Everton's lead.

But Chelsea did respond quickly through Mateo Kovacic. A superb strike from the Croatian from the edge of the box found the bottom left corner, to give Frank Lampard's side hope of clawing their way back into the way.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had different ideas, and he finished the game off and sealed a win for the hosts.

Errors again from Chelsea were their let down, starting with a poor ball out from the back from Arrizabalaga.

Everton pounced as Theo Walcott found Calvert-Lewin, who back heeled it to Tom Davies; he was unable to get a shot away, but Calvert-Lewin put his foot in there and stabbed it between Arrizabalaga's legs to secure all three points.

A disappointing day for Chelsea and Frank Lampard as they were handed a third Premier League defeat in four.

Top four was in their hands, and the Blues were in cruise control, but in recent weeks the wheels have started to fall off at Chelsea.

