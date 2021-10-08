Report: Ex Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte 'Would Likely Reject' Newcastle United Job Offer

Antonio Conte would turn down the chance to manage Newcastle United if he was to be offered the job on Tyneside, according to reports.

The 52-year-old who is currently out of work after parting ways with Inter Milan at the end of the 2020/21 season despite winning the club's first league title since 2010.

Conte has previously managed in England at Chelsea, winning the Premier League and FA Cup, and is now being linked with the job at Newcastle.

Sipa USA

This comes after the club were taken over in a £305 million deal by a Saudi-backed consortium and it's likely Steve Bruce will be shown the door and replaced at St. James' Park.

Reports in Italy have previously claimed Conte would be ready to return to the league amid links to Newcastle.

However a fresh claim from the Sun states the Italian is likely to turn down any approach from Newcastle to become their next manager.

Sipa USA

Conte is one the bookies' favourites to succeed Bruce in the north east but the Sun report that the Italian's 'current position is that his next job will need to be at a club who are already in a position to genuinely challenge for titles'.

A long-term building project at a club is not currently on the former Chelsea boss' agenda.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube