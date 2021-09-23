Report: FA Set to Hold Talks With Romelu Lukaku After Call to Tackle Racist & Online Abuse

The FA are planning to hold talks with Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku after calling for social media companies and the Premier League to do more to tackle racist and online abuse, according to reports.

Lukaku wants a 'stronger position' to be shown to tackle abuse and believes Premier League captains should come together along with social media companies including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to try to eradicate online abuse.

“If you want to stop something, you can really do it," Lukaku told CNN.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In an extensive interview with CNN, Lukaku said: “I think we can take stronger positions, basically. Yeah, we are taking the knee, but in the end, everybody's clapping but... sometimes after the game, you see another insult.”

He added: “The captains of every team, and four or five players, like the big personalities of every team, should have a meeting with the CEOs of Instagram and governments and the FA and the PFA, and we should just sit around the table and have a big meeting about it.

“How we can attack it straight away, not only from the men's game, but also from the women's game. I think just all of us together and just have a big meeting and have a conference and just talk about stuff that needs to be addressed to protect the players, but also to protect fans and younger players that want to become professional footballers.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“If you want to stop something, you can really do it. We, as players, we can say 'Yeah, we can boycott social media,' but I think it's those companies that have to come and talk to the teams, or to the governments, or to the players themselves and find a way how to stop it because I really think they can.

“I have to fight, because I'm not fighting only for myself. I'm fighting for my son, for my future kids, for my brother, for all of the other players and their kids, you know, for everybody. At the end of the day, football should be an enjoyable game… You cannot kill the game by discrimination. That should never happen. Football is joy, it's happiness and it shouldn't be a place where you feel unsafe because of the opinion from some uneducated people.”

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The 28-year-old's teammate Marcos Alonso has stopped taking the knee due to believing the gesture is losing strength.

After Lukaku's latest comments, the FA are now set to hold talks with the Belgium international after he questioned the ongoing impact of taking the knee, according to Nizaar Kinsella.

The Chelsea forward has made a difference on the pitch for Thomas Tuchel's side since returning to west London in the summer, and he's making an impact off it now as well.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube