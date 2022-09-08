Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Potter is reported to have said his farewells to his Brighton staff this morning and will likely be announced by Chelsea this evening.
According to Tom Roddy of the Times, Potter will take the position of head coach rather than manager, meaning the 47-year old won't be heavily involved in the transfer side of things, something Tuchel had to deal with while Chelsea had no Director of Football in place.
Reports are going around that the club will have a DoF in place in the not-too-distant future, meaning Potter will be solely tasked with having his focus on managing the team and getting results.
The five-year deal that is going to be offered to Potter shows Todd Boehly is placing serious long-term trust in him, rather than the two or year deals managers were given under Roman Abramovich.
The same can be said for the players, with new signing Marc Cucurella being offered a rare six-year contract when he joined Chelsea and Reece James signing a contract extension of the same length last week.
Whether Potter works out in the long-term remains to be seen, but the idea that he could be here for longer than most previous Blues managers will give a lot of hope to the Chelsea fanbase.
