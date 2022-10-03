Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has been speaking about the prospect of facing his old side in the Champions League on Wednesday, and he has also noted that he may have a point to prove to his old club and the England squad.

Tomori left Chelsea last summer to join AC Milan for £25million, and has become a huge success in Italy. The player is a regular starter for Milan, but still can't seem to gain the respect he feels he deserves in the England setup.

The player is looking forward to facing his old team-mates, and also showing his old club they may have made a mistake.

Fiyako Tomori has been speaking about speaking Chelsea. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Speaking to BBC Sport, Tomori spoke about the prospect of facing Chelsea.

"Every footballer, when you get on the pitch, there's a point to prove. Obviously coming from Chelseas & being English, there's probably that added motivation. I guess you could say that maybe I've played differently [at Milan] or whatever it is."

Fikayo Tomori is keen to prove a point to England and Chelsea. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Tomori may have been considered surplus to requirements at Chelsea, but he has gone on to prove that notion wrong. The club may not have needed to spend so big in the summer if they had of kept him, but the centre-back is keen to show them that.

Gareth Southgate will certainly be watching, as he tries to make his mind up on which defenders he will bring to the World Cup next month.

