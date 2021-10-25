    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Considers Taking Manchester United Position

    Author:

    Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed he is open to talking the job as Manchester United manager, after speculation that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer may be at risk of being sacked, according to reports.

    Manchester United have failed to win a trophy since 2017 when they won the Europa League.

    After Sunday's 5-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, Solksjaer's position has been at risk.

    sipa_27658033

    As per Manchester Evening News, Conte would be open to the position as Manchester United boss, so long as he is reassured over the club's direction and that he would not have 'marketable' players forced into his ranks.

    Manchester United's running at a higher level is also at question with chairman Ed Woodward currently serving out his notice, having not announced when he will leave or the identity of who will take over yet.

    Antonio Conte spent two years at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, winning the Premier League in his first season in England.

    sipa_33487129

    Since then, he has recently finished a two year spell at Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A in his second and final season, ending Juventus's run of nine consecutive titles.

    There is no doubt Conte would be a good man for the United job, after all the squad is not bad, they may just be in need of some new direction.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_33487129
    News

    Report: Conte Considers Taking Manchester United Position

    53 seconds ago
    sipa_35707093
    News

    Chelsea Dominate Premier League Team of The Week After Norwich Thrashing

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35322718
    Transfer News

    Report: AC Milan Target Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Ahead of Possible Loan Move

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35692389
    News

    Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Southampton Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35709884
    News

    Southampton Confirm Armando Broja Absence Against Chelsea in Carabao Cup Clash

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35374461 (2)
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Southampton: Kepa to Return in Goal as Saul Handed Rare Start

    3 hours ago
    Kepa cover
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus 'Set Their Sights' on Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35371905 (2)
    Match Coverage

    Preview: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

    4 hours ago