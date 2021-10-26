Report: Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Had Alleged Investigation Undertaken Regarding Conduct

Former Blue Antonio Conte was allegedly under investigation for his conduct during his time at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018.

The report makes some serious accusations as it states that Manchester United, who have been linked with the Italian, have serious concerns about the Italian's 'integrity'.

As per CaughtOffside, an investigation into Conte's conduct during his time at Stamford Bridge was undertaken.

The report continues to state that Tottenham Hotspur first became aware of the suspicion of wrongdoing as they were in talk with Conte to take over as the club's manager last season.

They revealed that Conte and his agent Federico Pastorello had allegedly made 'secret agreements' with other agents to profit from Chelsea's transger policy.

CaughtOffside clarify that this was done behind the club's back and no other member of staff was aware of the 'secret operation', according to their source.

The pair had allegedly made arrangements to take a percentage of player's agent fees if they signed for Chelsea, however there is no concrete evidence of these comments.

The report continues to list one example as Emerson Palmieri, who signed for Chelsea from AS Roma under Conte for £18 million.

The accusations are huge and could seriously dent the Italian's reputation if there is any truth in what has been reported.

