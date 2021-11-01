Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Conte 'Ready to Accept' Tottenham Job

    Author:

    Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to accept a job offer to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

    The Portuguese boss was dismissed after his side's 2-0 loss to Manchester United and could seek the Italian Conte to replace him.

    As per Fabrizio Romano, Conte is 'ready to accept' the proposal from Chelsea's rivals.

    Romano continues to report that talks are in the final stages with Conte's salary to be discussed, but he is ready to accept the job.

    It was previously reported that Spurs were put off by Conte due to 'suspicions of wrongdoing' during his time at Chelsea, but these have never been proven.

    Conte was allegedly involved in a scandal involving his agent Federico Pastorello during his time in London.

    Read More

    The manager was also reportedly considering taking the Manchester United job, but the Red Devils have stood by Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer despite losing 5-0 to Liverpool.

    Antonio Conte spent two years at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, winning the Premier League in his first season in England.

    Since then, he has recently finished a two year spell at Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A in his second and final season, ending Juventus's run of nine consecutive titles.

