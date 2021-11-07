Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Holding Talks With Norwich City to Replace Daniel Farke

Former Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is in talks with Norwich City over the vacant managerial position after Daniel Farke's dismissal, according to reports.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since the start of the year after he was sacked by Chelsea following a poor run of results over the Christmas and January period.

Lampard succeeded at Derby County in his first job before becoming, arguably, a victim of his own success at Stamford Bridge which saw Thomas Tuchel take over and guide the Blues to Champions League glory in just four months.

He has been linked with many jobs since and the next in line is the Norwich City job after Daniel Farke was dismissed on Saturday despite clinching their first victory of the season against Brentford.

Now, as per Football Insider, Lampard has been linked with the Canaries' hot-seat and is claimed to be in discussions with Norwich over taking over at Carrow Road.

Lampard is ready to return to management in the Premier League and is 'keen' on succeeding Farke.

He will have a massive job on his hands if he is appointed with Norwich currently in the relegation zone at the foot of the table.

Lampard could reunite with Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour who is currently on loan at the newly-promoted side.

