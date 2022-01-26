Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard 'Leading Contender' to Land Everton Job

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is leading the race to become Everton's next manager, according to reports.

The 43-year-old has been out of management since January 2020 after he was sacked by Chelsea following an 18-month spell in charge of the Blues.

Since then, Lampard has had multiple opportunities to return to the game, being linked to the jobs of Crystal Palace and Norwich City - just two of many - but he has passed up the chances to wait for the right moment, club and project.

The next job in the Premier League to come up is at Everton after Rafael Benitez, another former Chelsea boss, was sacked earlier this month as tensions run high on Merseyside.

Lampard had been targeted by the Toffees and held initial talks, but it seemed that Vitor Pereira was the favourite to succeed Benitez.

But after fan protests, it 'unnerved' the Portuguese coach and could lead to him pulling out of the race. However, during an interview with Sky Sports News Pereira confirmed he was waiting for a response from Everton.

But the Independent now report that Lampard is set to hold further talks for the vacancy, making him a leading contender to land the Everton job.

As per the Mail, 'Lampard has strong support from sections of the Everton board, with CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale said to be among those pushing Lampard's claims'.

Everton are likely to take some time before their next move which is expected to be in the next couple of days as their quest to find a new manager continues.

