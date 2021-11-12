Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Rejects Norwich Job to Replace Daniel Farke

    Author:

    Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has dropped out of the race to become the Norwich City manager, according to reports.

    Lampard, who has been out of a job since January, will not be returning to management in the Premier League.

    As per Mail Sport, the former Blues boss has rejected the chance to become the Canaries manager.

    imago1000369504h

    Lampard had reportedly held talks about replacing Farke but is no longer a candadate.

    Mail Sport's sources 'close to the managerial situation' have told the Mail that Lampard 'no longer wants to be considered'.

    It was previously reported that Lampard was set for the job and looking to snatch Joe Edwards from Chelsea to become his assistant manager.

    Read More

    Lampard has failed to land a new job, having previously been linked with Newcastle United before the Magpies opted to hire Eddie Howe.

    imago1000369432h

    The Chelsea legend will instead wait until returning to management after his Stamford Bridge dismissal but has also been linked with the Rangers hot seat after Steven Gerrard joined Aston Villa.

    It remains to be seen as to what is next for Lampard but Norwich City must turn to other candidates to steer them towards Premier League survival as they sit in the relegation zone during the November break.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1000033566h
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Rejects Norwich Job to Replace Daniel Farke

    54 seconds ago
    imago1007662106h
    News

    Reece James Claims Chelsea Goal of the Month Award for October

    54 seconds ago
    imago1007967301h
    News

    Chelsea Handed Antonio Rudiger Boost After Germany Suspension

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007964408h
    News

    Kai Havertz Hands Chelsea Concern After Germany Injury Ahead of Leicester City Clash

    1 hour ago
    imago1007424727h
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid Sent Transfer Warning Over Pursuit of Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

    1 hour ago
    imago1007424301h
    News

    Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Provides Fitness Update Ahead of Leicester City Clash

    2 hours ago
    imago1007664873h
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: How Ruben Loftus-Cheek Got Chelsea Career Back on Track

    3 hours ago
    imago1007587450h
    News

    Official: Thomas Tuchel wins October Premier League Manager of the Month

    3 hours ago