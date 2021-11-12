Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Rejects Norwich Job to Replace Daniel Farke

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has dropped out of the race to become the Norwich City manager, according to reports.

Lampard, who has been out of a job since January, will not be returning to management in the Premier League.

As per Mail Sport, the former Blues boss has rejected the chance to become the Canaries manager.

Lampard had reportedly held talks about replacing Farke but is no longer a candadate.

Mail Sport's sources 'close to the managerial situation' have told the Mail that Lampard 'no longer wants to be considered'.

It was previously reported that Lampard was set for the job and looking to snatch Joe Edwards from Chelsea to become his assistant manager.

Lampard has failed to land a new job, having previously been linked with Newcastle United before the Magpies opted to hire Eddie Howe.

The Chelsea legend will instead wait until returning to management after his Stamford Bridge dismissal but has also been linked with the Rangers hot seat after Steven Gerrard joined Aston Villa.

It remains to be seen as to what is next for Lampard but Norwich City must turn to other candidates to steer them towards Premier League survival as they sit in the relegation zone during the November break.

