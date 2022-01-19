Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Set for Everton Interview

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to be interviewed by Everton over their vacant managerial position after the club dismissed another former Blue in Rafael Benitez.

The Englishman has been out of work since his dismissal at Stamford Bridge a year ago.

But as per the Athletic, Lampard could soon return to the dugout and join Everton as he is set for an interview.

The report states that Lampard is on a shortlist of four names, with Wayne Rooney also joining him on the list.

Whilst Rooney has impressed with Derby County, one of Lampard's former clubs, the former Chelsea boss is understood to be a 'very serious contender among the Everton board' but they will also consider other options.

For now, Duncan Ferguson is taking over as caretaker manager for the Toffees as they search to replace Benitez.

Lampard's time at the club in a managerial role was a success as he kept the Blues in the top four during a transfer ban whilst reaching an FA Cup final before leaving the squad to Tuchel, who lifted the Champions League trophy last season.

The manager was most recently linked with the Norwich City job, having been in talks with the Canaries over the Premier League role and was on the verge of joining the club before opting against a move.

The Englishman was also linked with Newcastle United but the Magpies opted to hire Eddie Howe.

He collected 1.75 points per match at Chelsea, while at Derby claiming an average of 1.63 points per game and could be the man to turn around Everton's fortunes if he has a successful interview at the club.

