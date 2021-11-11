Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Set to be Announced as Norwich City Manager

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to be named as manager of Norwich City, according to reports.

The Chelsea legend has been out of work since his dismissal from Stamford Bridge in January but it looks like he is returning to the game.

As per TalkSPORT, Lampard is et to be appointed as Norwich City's new manager.

The former Blue is reportedly to be announced as the Canaries' boss on Thursday after successful talks with the club.

He collected 1.75 points per match at Chelsea, while at Derby claiming an average of 1.63 points per game.

It is unclear as to who he will take with him to Norwich, after it was previously reported that he had split from his Chelsea backroom staff.

Lampard is ready to return to management in the Premier League and is was reportedly 'keen' on the job.

Most recently, the Englishman has been linked with Newcastle United but the Magpies opted to hire Eddie Howe.

He will have a massive job on his hands if he is appointed with Norwich currently in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Lampard could reunite with Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour who is currently on loan at the newly-promoted side.

