Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Set to be Announced as Norwich City Manager

    Author:

    Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to be named as manager of Norwich City, according to reports.

    The Chelsea legend has been out of work since his dismissal from Stamford Bridge in January but it looks like he is returning to the game.

    As per TalkSPORT, Lampard is et to be appointed as Norwich City's new manager. 

    imago0041825640h

    The former Blue is reportedly to be announced as the Canaries' boss on Thursday after successful talks with the club.

    He collected 1.75 points per match at Chelsea, while at Derby claiming an average of 1.63 points per game. 

    It is unclear as to who he will take with him to Norwich, after it was previously reported that he had split from his Chelsea backroom staff.

    Read More

    Lampard is ready to return to management in the Premier League and is was reportedly 'keen' on the job.

    imago1000372634h

    Most recently, the Englishman has been linked with Newcastle United but the Magpies opted to hire Eddie Howe.

    He will have a massive job on his hands if he is appointed with Norwich currently in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

    Lampard could reunite with Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour who is currently on loan at the newly-promoted side.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago0041856172h
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Set to be Announced as Norwich City Manager

    43 seconds ago
    imago1007480507h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Have 'Growing Feeling' That Antonio Rudiger Will Depart

    30 minutes ago
    imago1006467760h
    News

    England Boss Gareth Southgate Hails Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher

    1 hour ago
    imago1007444208h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Make €23.4M Bid to Sign Attila Szalai on Six-Year Contract

    1 hour ago
    imago1007951188h
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Thursday 11 November

    2 hours ago
    imago1007507462h
    News

    Report: Ben Chilwell Set to Start for England vs Albania

    2 hours ago
    imago1007479117h
    News

    Ben Chilwell 'Stronger & Better' After 'Difficult' England Euro 2020 Experience

    3 hours ago
    imago1007038436h
    News

    What Thomas Tuchel Told Ben Chilwell During 'Honest Conversation' Over Chelsea Future

    3 hours ago