Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard 'Under Consideration' to Replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United

Former Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is being considered to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United, according to reports.

The 43-year-old has been out of management since January after being dismissed at Stamford Bridge following a poor run of form over the Christmas and January period.

Lampard has had several offers to return to the dugout but is yet to take up a job, after proving his credentials at Derby County and then west London.

Lampard collected 1.75 points per match at Chelsea, while at Derby claiming an average of 1.63 points per game.

Now he could return to management in the top flight this year following Newcastle's £305 million takeover.

Bruce is expected to be relieved of his duties and the Telegraph report that Lampard, along with Lucien Favre, 'are two of the names under consideration' to take the job on Tyneside.

Lampard has had a whole host of job offers since his Chelsea departure, which has seen him linked with Crystal Palace, Celtic and Bournemouth.

“I’ve had some opportunities that have come up in the last six weeks, two months, that have been flattering but not the right thing," he said back in April.

“Nobody wants to lose their job and come out of the game you love, but at the same time... when you go into this career, this will happen, no matter how good you think you are or whatever circumstances you are in.”

