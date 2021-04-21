Report: Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri 'could' replace Jose Mourinho at Tottenham

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri could return to management in England to take the Tottenham Hotspur job, according to reports in Italy.

Sarri was only in England for one season in which he guided Chelsea to the 2018/19 Europa League title as well as securing a spot in the Premier League top four.

His time in west London was split with opinion across the fanbase. He departed at the end of the season after the triumph in Baku and took the Juventus job.

But he is currently jobless and has been linked with the Spurs job. Another former Chelsea boss, this time Jose Mourinho, was sacked earlier this week and Sarri has been linked with replacing him in north London.

As per Calciomercato.it, Sarri is having 'frequent contact' with Spurs and he could be Mourinho's replacement.

It has 'warmed up in the last few hours' as Spurs search for a new boss with Ryan Mason currently in temporary charge.

Why Maurizio Sarri left Chelsea to join Juventus

"When Juventus contacted me, the sensation was strong," said Sarri back in 2019. "I've never seen a club so determined to get a coach in my 30 years here and that is what convinced me.

"I've never seen so many directors all so very determined to get a single coach. They were determined, convinced and united in their choice.

"I had 30 years of negotiations with clubs, so I think I know how to read people by now. I can read when someone really believes in what he's saying and is totally convinced.

"It's not about a phrase, it's their attitude, their approach, the effort they make to come out and meet you. It shows their conviction that they want you specifically as their Coach.

"That was the most important thing, for me."

