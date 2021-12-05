Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Former Chelsea Director Michael Emenalo Rejects Newcastle Move

Author:

Former Chelsea director Michael Emenalo has rejected the chance to move to Newcastle United, according to reports. 

The former Blues man joined the west London side initially as a member of the coaching staff, before being appointed as the club's technical director in 2011. 

He left the role in 2017 before joining AS Monaco for two years as their sporting director. 

imago0017144427h

According to The Telegraph, Emenalo has rejected a move to join Newcastle as their director of football, with the reason believed to be the Magpies were unable to 'match his ambitious plans'.

The 56-year-old had reportedly held talks with the club in Saudi Arabia after their recent takeover, but he has decided to not take up the role.

Presentations were made by Emenalo to the club to discuss his plans should he be appointed and the report suggests that he was 'confident' in helping Newcastle climb up towards the top end of the Premier League.

Read More

It is also believed that there has been no fall-out between the two parties and there is a chance they could make a move for him again in the future.

imago0040578774h (1)

Emenalo was highly influential during his time at Chelsea as he improved the club's academy and women's setups, as well as their scouting and loan systems.

He also oversaw the arrivals of key players within recent seasons, with the likes of Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Juan Mata all joining during his time as technical director.

Since leaving Monaco in 2019 he is yet to find a new role.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0022108459h
News

Report: Former Chelsea Director Michael Emenalo Rejects Newcastle Move

49 seconds ago
imago1008389931h
News

'He's Always Been Honest' - Hakim Ziyech Praises Thomas Tuchel's Influence at Chelsea

30 minutes ago
imago1008428878h
News

'I am Very Impressed' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Thiago Silva's Performances at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008431942h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea Pair Jorginho & Thiago Silva

2 hours ago
imago0043733442h
News

Report: Liverpool 'Hopeful' of Mo Salah & Sadio Mane Availability for Chelsea Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008119078h
News

Report: Chelsea Set to Offer Edoaurd Mendy Improved Contract

3 hours ago
imago1008331325h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Have Been in Contact With Chelsea's Jorginho to Show Interest Over Transfer

3 hours ago
imago1008433992h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Declan Rice & Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Midfield Crisis

4 hours ago