Report: Former Chelsea Director Michael Emenalo Rejects Newcastle Move

Former Chelsea director Michael Emenalo has rejected the chance to move to Newcastle United, according to reports.

The former Blues man joined the west London side initially as a member of the coaching staff, before being appointed as the club's technical director in 2011.

He left the role in 2017 before joining AS Monaco for two years as their sporting director.

According to The Telegraph, Emenalo has rejected a move to join Newcastle as their director of football, with the reason believed to be the Magpies were unable to 'match his ambitious plans'.

The 56-year-old had reportedly held talks with the club in Saudi Arabia after their recent takeover, but he has decided to not take up the role.

Presentations were made by Emenalo to the club to discuss his plans should he be appointed and the report suggests that he was 'confident' in helping Newcastle climb up towards the top end of the Premier League.

It is also believed that there has been no fall-out between the two parties and there is a chance they could make a move for him again in the future.

Emenalo was highly influential during his time at Chelsea as he improved the club's academy and women's setups, as well as their scouting and loan systems.

He also oversaw the arrivals of key players within recent seasons, with the likes of Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Juan Mata all joining during his time as technical director.

Since leaving Monaco in 2019 he is yet to find a new role.

