Report: Former Chelsea Forward Diego Costa Returns To The Premier League

The Premier League welcomes back one of Chelsea's most infamous forwards Diego Costa as the Spaniard joins Wolves after being granted a work permit.

Wolves made a move for the 33-year-old after their new signing Sasa Kalajdzic tore his ACL in a match against Southampton earlier in the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Costa made a name for himself in the Premier League with Chelsea, scoring 59 goals for the Blues in the three seasons he was at the club.

He would then leave the club to return to Spain to play under Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side for the second time in his career where the forward dropped in form.

Costa then moved out to Brazil to play his football, signing for Atletico Mineiro in January, where he played 19 times and scored five goals in the 2021 season before his contract was terminated after just five months.

IMAGO / PA Images

Since his contract termination, the 33-year-old has not played a professional game of football and has only trained.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Costa has now officially joined Wolves on a season deal and could potentially make his debut against Manchester City on Saturday.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage needed a second striker this year to give Raul Jiminez competition whilst Kalajdzic is out injured.

