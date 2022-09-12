Skip to main content
Report: Former Chelsea Forward Diego Costa Returns To The Premier League

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Former Chelsea Forward Diego Costa Returns To The Premier League

Spanish forward Diego Costa joins Wolves until the end of the season.

The Premier League welcomes back one of Chelsea's most infamous forwards Diego Costa as the Spaniard joins Wolves after being granted a work permit. 

Wolves made a move for the 33-year-old after their new signing Sasa Kalajdzic tore his ACL in a match against Southampton earlier in the season. 

Diego Costa and Thibaut Courtois

Costa made a name for himself in the Premier League with Chelsea, scoring 59 goals for the Blues in the three seasons he was at the club. 

He would then leave the club to return to Spain to play under Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side for the second time in his career where the forward dropped in form. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Costa then moved out to Brazil to play his football, signing for Atletico Mineiro in January, where he played 19 times and scored five goals in the 2021 season before his contract was terminated after just five months.

Diego Costa

Since his contract termination, the 33-year-old has not played a professional game of football and has only trained.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Costa has now officially joined Wolves on a season deal and could potentially make his debut against Manchester City on Saturday. 

Wolves manager Bruno Lage needed a second striker this year to give Raul Jiminez competition whilst Kalajdzic is out injured. 

                                                     Read More Chelsea Stories

Stamford Bridge
News

Report: Chelsea Vs Liverpool Unlikely To Be Played

By Luka Foley
Graham Potter
News

'I'm Honoured To Be Here' - Graham Potter's First Words As Chelsea Head Coach

By Luka Foley
Christian Pulisic Liverpool Chelsea
News

Chelsea's Premier League Clash Against Liverpool Faces Major Doubts Of Going Ahead

By Connor Dossi-White
Thomas Tuchel vs Southampton
News

Thomas Tuchel Releases Statement After Getting Sacked Earlier This Week

By Connor Dossi-White
Paul Merson
News

Paul Merson Shares His Thoughts On Graham Potters' New Role At Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell
News

'A Lot of Big Egos' - Robbie Fowler Explains The Problems At Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Raphinha
News

Chelsea Summer Transfer Target Raphinha Explains Barcelona Decision

By Melissa Edwards
Billy Gilmour
News

Billy Gilmour's Move To Brighton Wasn't Just Down To Graham Potter

By Luka Foley