Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Former Chelsea Man Michael Emenalo Leads Race for Newcastle Job

    Author:

    Former Chelsea technical director Micahel Emenalo is the 'leading candidate' to take over as Newcastle United's director of football, according to reports in England.

    The Magpies have announced Eddie Howe as the replacement to Steve Bruce in the managerial role.

    And as per the Telegraph, they are looking to appoint a new director of football in the coming weeks, with Emenalo as the leading candidate.

    imago0006892180h

    Read More

    The former Chelsea technical director was with the club between 2011-2017, where he helped to completely restructure the club's academy, scouting and loan systems.

    During his time with the Blues, Chelsea brought in several big names such as Juan Mata, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Mohammed Salah, Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard.

    imago0017139983h

    Eddie Newton has recently heaped praise on the director, whose most recent spell was with Monaco, as he said: 

    "We developed the feedback we gave players and improved our organisation with other clubs. When Michael went, I would get involved in loan negotiations before it went onto Marina (Granovskaia). It was something we built and that I was really proud of by the end.

    "We built a world-class programme that I know a lot of other people are copying today. A lot of clubs came to us and asked us for a little bit of help, we helped them up their game and that’s fine. You can only have the secret for a little bit!"

    Emenalo would be a smart appointment for Newcastle as he looks to provide as much success as he did during his time at Chelsea.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago0006916350h
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Man Michael Emenalo Leads Race for Newcastle Job

    54 seconds ago
    imago0028502356h
    News

    John Terry Reveals He Doesn't Think Chelsea 04/05 Record Will be Beaten by Thomas Tuchel's Side This Season

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007411356h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Increase Contacts' for Besiktas Goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu

    1 hour ago
    imago0036735726h
    News

    Watch: Liverpool Star Alexander-Arnold Names Former Blue Hazard as 'Toughest' Premier League Opponent

    1 hour ago
    imago1007664873h
    News

    Revealed: Impressive Ruben Loftus-Cheek Champions League Statistic for Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    imago0045289887h
    News

    Report: Chelsea Receive Approval for Safe Standing at Stamford Bridge

    2 hours ago
    pjimage
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea's Plans for Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner During International Break

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35184698 (5)
    News

    Revealed: The Chelsea Players Selected for November International Duty

    3 hours ago