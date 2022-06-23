Report: Former Liverpool Sporting Director Turns Down Approach From Chelsea

Michael Edwards has turned down the chance to become Chelsea's new sporting director, according to reports.

The former Liverpool sporting director joined the Merseyside club back in November 2011, initially as a chief analyst and then as sporting director in 2016. He announced late last year that he would be stepping away from the role in the summer.

With Marina Granovskaia having left the Blues, it opens a position at the club. However, it now looks like new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will take it up himself on an interim basis for the time being.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Granovskaia spent nine years at the club and received the Best Club Director in the European football award at the Golden Boy Awards on 13 December 2021.

Edwards looks to want to take a break after departing Liverpool, although Chelsea could try to tempt him to Stamford Bridge again at some point in the future.

The 43-year-old and Jurgen Klopp worked together to complete some fantastic deals, such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip and Gini Wijnaldum, who all cost less than £100 million combined.

Edwards formerly worked for Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and also Portsmouth prior to that.

As well as the Blues, Newcastle United, Real Madrid and PSG are all interested in securing the services of Edwards.

